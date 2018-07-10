CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine Dupri?

via: LoveBScott

Teyana Taylor may have just given us reason to believe that Janet and Jermaine are spending time together.

Exhibit A: Teyana took to Instagram to share photos of her and Janet backstage at Essence Fest.

Exhibit B: Teyana then shared video of her and Jermaine Dupri listening to her new album — notice she’s in the exact same outfit so you know it was around the same time

 

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @jermainedupri #KTSE

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

 

