via: LoveBScott

Teyana Taylor may have just given us reason to believe that Janet and Jermaine are spending time together.

Exhibit A: Teyana took to Instagram to share photos of her and Janet backstage at Essence Fest.

Exhibit B: Teyana then shared video of her and Jermaine Dupri listening to her new album — notice she’s in the exact same outfit so you know it was around the same time

@jermainedupri #KTSE A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

#BijouStarFiles: Is Janet Jackson Rekindling Her Relationship with Jermaine Dupri? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: