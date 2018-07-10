WordEyeHeard: Childish Gambino Being Sued by Own Record Label

This is America? Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is getting sued by his own record label over streaming royalties.
Reports TMZ:
Glassnote Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Childish Gambino claiming he’s aced them out of the loot he’s collected for streaming royalties.
As for those royalties … they’re a lot. The suit claims Donald has raked in more than $700k in streaming money and hasn’t anted up a cent to Glassnote.
What really galls Glassnote is its claim that it has paid Donald nearly $8 MILLION and expects to pay him another $2 mil in royalties in the next 3 months. The label also claims Donald made a $1.5 million demand from them to resolve streaming royalty disputes.
Worth noting, Glover’s latest hit, “This Is America,” is not on Glassnote.
via HipHopWired
