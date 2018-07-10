CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Childish Gambino Being Sued by Own Record Label

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty

This is America? Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is getting sued by his own record label over streaming royalties.

Reports TMZ:

Glassnote Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Childish Gambino claiming he’s aced them out of the loot he’s collected for streaming royalties.

As for those royalties … they’re a lot. The suit claims Donald has raked in more than $700k in streaming money and hasn’t anted up a cent to Glassnote.

What really galls Glassnote is its claim that it has paid Donald nearly $8 MILLION and expects to pay him another $2 mil in royalties in the next 3 months. The label also claims Donald made a $1.5 million demand from them to resolve streaming royalty disputes.

Worth noting, Glover’s latest hit, “This Is America,” is not on Glassnote.

via HipHopWired

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Donald Glover gave a shout-out to the Migos during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

