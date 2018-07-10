WordEyeHeard: LeSean McCoy Accused of Beating Girlfriend, Son, and Pet

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been accused of brutally beating his girlfriend Delicia, and her friend, Mia, has taken to instagram today to reveal a graphic photo that was allegedly taken from a hospital bed this morning. Additionally, Mia accused the Bills’ star of beating his dog and using drugs, among other claims.
The graphic photo of Delicia contains the following caption, “@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!!#WomanBeater#AnimalAbuser#ChildAbuser.”
McCoy, who will turn 30 later this week, has not yet commented on the allegations.
via HotNewHipHop
