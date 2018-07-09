CLOSE
Get Ready: Mason “Walmart Kid” Ramsey’s Debut EP Is About To Drop

He's just getting started.

2018 Radio Disney Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Yodeling Walmart Kid is not playing with ya.

If you thought Mason Ramsey was about to be a one-hit wonder with his viral performance in Walmart, you got it all twisted.

According to The Washington Post, Mason is dropping a six-track EP called Famous on July 20. It will feature a mix of new songs and country classics, including the song that made Mason famous in Walmart “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams. 

He already gave us a taste of his new music when he released the heartwarming track “Famous” back in April. Now, it seems he has more heat for his fans.

The ironic thing is, Mason didn’t even know his Walmart video went viral until weeks after it was recorded because his family didn’t have Internet access. It took a call from The Ellen Show, for Mason to realize he was poppin’.

Now, the 11-year-old has a record deal with Big Loud Records and Atlantic Records, and he’s made appearances at places like Coachella, Stagecoach and the Grand Ole Opry.

So he truly started from the bottom and now he’s here.

“Fame is a good thing, but you have to use it in good ways,” Ramsey told The Washington Post. “Fame is a thing where people can overdo it and get a big head. Most of all family is more important than anything.”

Well okay Mr. Ramsey sir!

We’ll be watching out for that EP when it drops July 20!

Get Ready: Mason “Walmart Kid” Ramsey’s Debut EP Is About To Drop was originally published on globalgrind.com

