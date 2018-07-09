WordEyeHeard: Drake Scores Eighth #1 Album with ‘Scorpion’

The numbers are officially in. As expected, Drake earns his eighth No. 1 album on Billboard. The Canadian superstar’s new album, Scorpion, debuts at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. Featuring appearances by JAY-Z, Michael Jackson and more, Scorpion moved 732,000 equivalent album units opening week (160,000 in traditional album sales) according to Nielsen Music. All eight of Drake’s full-length projects have gone No. 1, only his 2009 debut EP So Far Gone did not accomplish that feat. Drake now ties Eminem and Kanye West for second-most No. 1 albums in history for a rap act. Only JAY-Z has more, with 14 No. 1 albums.

The 6 God also ties West, Eminem and The Beatles with eight straight chart-topping albums. Scorpion is the biggest selling week for any album in 2018, and the largest since Taylor Swift’s reputation, which opened with 1.24 million units at No. 1 in December 2017. Streaming amounted for most of Drake’s double-album success, becoming the first album to hit 1 billion streams globally in one week.

More on MissInfo

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: