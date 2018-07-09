25 Year Old Man Poses As Hillcrest HS Basketball Student, Charges Involve 14 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

25 year old Sidney Gilstrap-Portley was charged with indecency with a child for dating a 14 year old Hillcrest High School student, while he pretended to be a 17 year old basketball player/student. He lied and was able to enroll at the high school by telling the staff he was a Hurricane Harvey victim. He’s currently out on bond. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

