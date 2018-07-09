CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed

Foxx is officially cleared of the alleged 2002 incident

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jamie Foxx is officially in the clear.

Months ago, the Beat Shazam host was accused of slapping a woman with his penis back in 2002 at his Las Vegas home. The victim claimed that Foxx slapped her after she refused to perform oral sex on him at a party. Even though there were holes in the story, the Las Vegas Police Department went ahead and completed an investigation into the accusation, long after the statue of limitation had been up.

Foxx vehemently denied the charge against him and now according to TMZ, the LVPD is officially closing the book on the “criminal” aspect of the case.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping A Woman With His Penis In 2002

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed
 8 hours ago
07.08.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 14 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 14 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 14 hours ago
07.08.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 15 hours ago
07.08.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 19 hours ago
07.08.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 19 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG”…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take”…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child
 3 days ago
07.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close