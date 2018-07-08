CLOSE
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From Lil’ Wayne

Sounds like Swizzy found the mixtape Weezy.

LeBron James 21st Birthday Party with Performance by Lil' Wayne

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Swizz Beatz is due to drop his second solo album Poison this summer.

The super producer reportedly has Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and more his tracklist, and if this Lil Wayne song he previewed for his followers is too, this summer might get hotter than it already is.

GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From Lil’ Wayne was originally published on globalgrind.com

