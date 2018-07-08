0 reads Leave a comment
Most of us are used to seeing DJ Khaled relax poolside on Snapchat or Instagram.
But fans at The Wireless Festival in England were vexed by Khaled and Asahd‘s vacation time after he cancelled his scheduled performance hours in advance because of “travel issues.”
Some fans have tweeted about suing the festival since Khaled wasn’t the only act to no-show. Cardi B, Trippie Redd, J Hus and Fredo were also promoted on the bill.
Flip the page for the timeline’s best reactions.
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For Skipping Show And Posting Vacay Pics was originally published on globalgrind.com
