CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For Skipping Show And Posting Vacay Pics

He was cooling in the pool with Ashad while fans at the Wireless Festival stalked his timeline.

0 reads
Leave a comment
DJ Khaled Opens for Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Pasadena

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Most of us are used to seeing DJ Khaled relax poolside on Snapchat or Instagram.

But fans at The Wireless Festival in England were vexed by Khaled and Asahd‘s vacation time after he cancelled his scheduled performance hours in advance because of “travel issues.”

Some fans have tweeted about suing the festival since Khaled wasn’t the only act to no-show. Cardi B, Trippie Redd, J Hus and Fredo were also promoted on the bill.

Flip the page for the timeline’s best reactions.

UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For Skipping Show And Posting Vacay Pics was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For Skipping Show And Posting Vacay Pics

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here…
 21 hours ago
07.07.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for…
 22 hours ago
07.07.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 1 day ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 1 day ago
07.07.18
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG”…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take”…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child
 2 days ago
07.06.18
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida
 2 days ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close