CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers)

Ezinne Ukoha explains why Serena's will to never stop fighting inspires Black girls who feel it's them against the world.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Serena Williams was recently asked about the pressure she faces as the “one to beat” in every tournament she enters.

“I always play everyone at their greatest, so I have to be greater.”

“that’s what makes me great.”

Whether she’s coming back from pregnancy or injury, she says “it doesn’t matter, these young ladies, they bring a game that I’ve never seen before. It’s interesting because I don’t even scout as much. Because when I watch them play, it’s a totally different game than when they play me

Serena has embodied greatness for almost two decades, and her HBO video diary Being Serena, reveals how she’s been able to maintain for so long.

Keep clicking to revisit Serena’s most memorable moments and read Ezinne Ukoha‘s thoughts on what Black girls can learn from her incredible example.

Read Ezinne’s full essay here.

What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here…
 21 hours ago
07.07.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for…
 22 hours ago
07.07.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 1 day ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 1 day ago
07.07.18
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG”…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take”…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child
 2 days ago
07.06.18
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha…
 2 days ago
07.06.18
Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida
 2 days ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 3 days ago
07.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close