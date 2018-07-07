WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for Nonprofits [VIDEO]

Jeezy, alongside Atlanta Mayor Keyshia Lance Bottoms, ran in a 10k to raise money for nonprofit organizations in the area.

Yesterday, the rapper participated in the AJC Peachtree Road Race to help support the youth.

According to XXL, the rapper ran alongside Atlanta’s Mayor Keyshia Lance Bottoms during the annual event, which aims to raise money for Atlanta’s nonprofit organizations. This year’s recipients include Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids, the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program, and Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation.

Following the race, he said, “This is my actual first 10K. To run alongside Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms was definitely fun. And we were running for a great cause; for Kilometer Kids, her foundation, which is a scholarship foundation, and for my foundation, which is Street Dreamz Foundation. We were trying to raise money for a good cause and it was fun. And I just happened to can run.”

