CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Cardi B Crowns Herself Emperor of New York Because

0 reads
Leave a comment

Press play and see why Cardi has an official issue with the government and their petty planting. Plus take a peak at behind the scenes look at the baby shower.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

cardi b , Noise on the net , offset

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Crowns Herself Emperor of New York Because

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 4 hours ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 4 hours ago
07.07.18
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 18 hours ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG”…
 24 hours ago
07.06.18
These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take”…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child
 1 day ago
07.06.18
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida
 1 day ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close