Drake Comes For Kanye On New #BehindBarz Freestyle

Tweets are talking about Drizzy’s latest freestyle: “They too worried ‘bout selling out shoes.”

Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Auckland

Source: Dave Simpson / Getty

Drake has more subliminal smoke for Kanye West and Pusha T, but he’s still not saying names or getting as personal as Pusha’s “The Story Of Adidon” diss.

Tweets are talking about the second verse, which included these clear shots at Kanye. “They wanna link when they got no chunes/They too worried ‘bout selling out shoes.”

Drizzy added, “I don’t give a fuck about jeans or crap/Or going to Milan, or going to The Met/I just wanna make these songs for he set/I just wanna load that and let that wet.”

But these rhymes from the first verse might also fit a few artists in the G.O.O.D. Music camp:

“Seen ‘em in person, I’m seeing a ghost/They told me relax ‘cause I’m taking control, Take all that shit up with P and his bro, wish you the best, let me know how it goes… you came around and you showed us the most, I know so much shit that I cannot explose, I keep inside and I laugh on my own/Got all the tea and I’m hottin’ it up… Your dropping some shit, but that shit was a bust/They got no direction and following us.”

Hit the jump for Joe Budden’s detailed explanation about why Drake has more words for Kanye than Pusha.

