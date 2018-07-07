CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving He’s “Not A F*cking Baby”

23 reads
Leave a comment
Pio La Ditinganci

Source: @darealwado / Instagram

Pio La Ditingancia probably didn’t intend to become a viral sensation when he proclaimed that he was not a baby.

However, it happened and now that it’s happened, he’s benefiting from it in a major way.

The Dominican viral star has just been handed his very own digital show with BET and we must admit, it looks pretty entertaining.

 

Hit the flip for more videos that prove Pio is here to stay.

 

Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving He’s “Not A F*cking Baby” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving He’s “Not A F*cking Baby”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 10 hours ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 12 hours ago
07.06.18
J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG”…
 15 hours ago
07.06.18
These Stephen A. Smith Impersonations Are “First Take”…
 17 hours ago
07.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child
 20 hours ago
07.06.18
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 22 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha…
 1 day ago
07.06.18
Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida
 1 day ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki…
 2 days ago
07.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close