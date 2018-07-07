Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving He’s “Not A F*cking Baby”

Pio La Ditingancia probably didn’t intend to become a viral sensation when he proclaimed that he was not a baby.

However, it happened and now that it’s happened, he’s benefiting from it in a major way.

The Dominican viral star has just been handed his very own digital show with BET and we must admit, it looks pretty entertaining.

Aside from Pio La Ditingancia wanting everyone to know he’s "not a f**king baby”, he wants to make it claro to you that he’s all about living the good life. Follow Pio as he gets a taste of luxury and opulence starting July 11th only on BET Digital! #ExcessWithPio pic.twitter.com/1XtweIT840 — BET (@BET) July 5, 2018

