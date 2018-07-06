CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Keyshia Cole Pregnant With Second Child

Congrats! Keyshia Cole is pregnant.

The singer took to Instagram to announce that she’s expecting her second child. Her account is currently private, but screenshots of her post are circulating the internet.

She also used her pregnancy announcement to plug FashionNova.

