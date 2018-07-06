CLOSE
Listen To Future’s “Beast Mode 2” Mixtape

Future

Source: Hot 107.9 Atlanta / Hot 107.9 Atlanta

Future recently dropped is highly anticipated mixtape “Beast Mode 2,” and fans are losing their minds. Executive produced by Zaytoven, the mixtape features 9 tracks, with only one feature from Young Scooter.

The album is available now on iTunes. Check the track list below and give the album a listen here.

Tracklist:

1. Wifi Lit

2. Cuddle My Wrist

3. Racks Blue

4. 31 Days

5. Red Light

6. Doh Doh (Feat. Young Scooter)

7. When I Think About It

8. Some More

9. Hate The Real Me

Close