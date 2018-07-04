0 reads Leave a comment
When it comes to your special gifts and talents, it’s alright to brag every now and then for those folks who don’t know.
When you got it, you got it.
One little kid is entitled to all the bragging rights since he can literally drum in his sleep.
Three-year-old Deuce Haston‘s video has gone viral on Facebook with over 645,000 views and over 13,000 shares.
His parents are happy with all the attention. “It’s a good thing to know that somebody this little can bring so many people just a smile,” Deuce’s mom, Phebe Haston, told WKRG.
The future seems bright.
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like This Kid? was originally published on globalgrind.com
