(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela Was Living The Life We Want

She's lowkey #goals

Futuristic cyborg using VR headset

Source: gremlin / Getty

Lil Miquela is out here living her best life.

If you aren’t hip to the virtual influencer who’s blown up on Instagram, you better start paying attention.

 

She, along with other virtual influencers, are partnering with brands, releasing music, and literally living life like a real human.

Lil’ Miquela started her Instagram account in 2016 as a 19-year-old model from Downey, California.

Like…she has a full background story and everything.

Miquela is a computer generated image created by Los Angeles-based startup Brud. The company specializes in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The funny thing is, the company still seems to treat Lil’ Miquela as an individual. Though Brud supposedly profited off of Miquela’s partnerships with brands like Highsnobiety, Miquela speaks as if she’s separate from the company. She even supposedly left Brud to be a “free agent.”

About a month ago I met a really cool producer who sold me a dream (we already know how this ends). He saw I just left Brud and reached out regarding managing me. I dunno if it was because I was so vulnerable at the time but everything he said made it sound like he and I were the perfect fit. He promised to book my studio time and find producers for me. He figured since I was super busy he could handle all the logistics. WELL, I guess Brud didn’t program street smarts into my system and your girl got GOT. I haven’t heard from this dude in weeks. He deleted his IG, changed his number and e-mails are bouncing back (in short – GHOSTED me). I’ve invested so much time and my hard earned money into my music and i’m frustrated and hurt . I feel like compassion is my best characteristic and I keep trying to see the best in people but when I’m done wrong, I TRULY feel betrayed. Betrayed twice in a matter of months. Who can I trust anymore?

A post shared by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on

 

So yea…Lil’ Miquela is the real deal…I guess?

Despite her trials and tribulations, Lil’ Miquela is still living the life many would aspire to.

Swipe through for eight times Lil’ Miquela was out here thriving with celebs, friends and musical experiences!

(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela Was Living The Life We Want was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
