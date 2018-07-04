CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th Of July Videos Of All Time

0 reads
Leave a comment
African American mixed race family at July 4th picnic

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

It’s that time of year again! Time for you to gather around family, enjoy a nice cookout and observe the beautiful fireworks. It’s also time to run back some of our favorite 4th of July videos. Flip through to check out 5 of our favorite viral videos celebrating July 4th.

Let’s start with this classic.

Hit the flip for more.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th Of July Videos Of All Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th Of July Videos Of All Time

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 1 hour ago
07.04.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 1 hour ago
07.04.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 2 hours ago
07.04.18
(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela…
 3 hours ago
07.04.18
World Domination? Disney Is Making Robots That Can…
 5 hours ago
07.04.18
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like…
 6 hours ago
07.04.18
Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella…
 7 hours ago
07.04.18
Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying…
 7 hours ago
07.04.18
This Tinder Profile Picture Is Not Suitable For…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
So Blac Chyna Is Dating Another Teenager…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
These Hilarious Clips Of Uncoordinated Dogs Prove The…
 23 hours ago
07.03.18
Bloccboy DK: DJ Khaled’s Terrible Dancing Is Our…
 24 hours ago
07.03.18
#BijouStarFiles: Remy Ma & Papoose Are 4 MONTHS…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Pregnant Pause: 10 Celebs We Didn’t Expect To…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Remy Ma And Papoose Confirm They’re Going To…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Watch: The City Of Cleveland Says Its Final…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close