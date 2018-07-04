CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without Even Trying

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

There are comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle who get paid to make us laugh — meanwhile Jay-Z is out here doing the lord’s work for free.

 

Whether it’s random moments of excitement while on vacation or just looking award in photos, hit the flip to check out the times hilarious Hov was unintentionally funny AF.

Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without Even Trying was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without Even Trying

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 1 hour ago
07.04.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 1 hour ago
07.04.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 2 hours ago
07.04.18
(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela…
 3 hours ago
07.04.18
World Domination? Disney Is Making Robots That Can…
 5 hours ago
07.04.18
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like…
 6 hours ago
07.04.18
Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella…
 7 hours ago
07.04.18
Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying…
 7 hours ago
07.04.18
This Tinder Profile Picture Is Not Suitable For…
 19 hours ago
07.03.18
So Blac Chyna Is Dating Another Teenager…
 22 hours ago
07.03.18
These Hilarious Clips Of Uncoordinated Dogs Prove The…
 23 hours ago
07.03.18
Bloccboy DK: DJ Khaled’s Terrible Dancing Is Our…
 24 hours ago
07.03.18
#BijouStarFiles: Remy Ma & Papoose Are 4 MONTHS…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Pregnant Pause: 10 Celebs We Didn’t Expect To…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Remy Ma And Papoose Confirm They’re Going To…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
Watch: The City Of Cleveland Says Its Final…
 1 day ago
07.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close