DJ Khaled has a lot to be happy about and it shows in his recent video of him dancing to Drake’s new Scorpion album. Khaled’s gleefulness isn’t the best part of the video, however. His attempts at the “nae nae” and “shoot” dances really have everyone talking.

Bloccboy DK: DJ Khaled’s Terrible Dancing Is Our 4th Of July Schmood was originally published on globalgrind.com

