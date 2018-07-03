CLOSE
Entertainment News
So Blac Chyna Is Dating Another Teenager…

In case you were wondering...

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

After Blac Chyna‘s breakup with 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay, you’d think she’d take a break from dipping into the youngin’ pool.

Time to let go of childish things, right?

On to the grown and sexy!

Well Chyna did just that…

…kind of.

She’s officially upgraded from an 18-year-old to a full fledged 19-year-old!

His name is Devin Haney, and according to TMZ, he’s a pro boxer who Chyna has been seeing for a while now.

Sources close to Devin say the two first hooked up about two to three months ago. Supposedly, Devin hit Chyna up on IG after learning they had the same lawyer. They started seeing each other regularly soon after.

She even posted a pic of him on her IG recently.

Looks like #BlacChyna has a new man in her life!

(Sigh)

What can you say.

Going from an immature 18-year-old to a successful 19-year-old boxer — that’s what you call growth for Blac Chyna. Stay tuned, this could be a new trend for the 30-year-old.

Meanwile, if you want more looks from her new boo, swipe through for some pics!

