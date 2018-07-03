CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Remy Ma & Papoose Are 4 MONTHS Pregnant!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

via: TheYBF

Remy Ma and Papoose have let fans follow them on their journey to having a baby. It’s been a rough road for the two as they embarked on a journey to use IVF to help with getting pregnant. You may recall, Rem suffered a devastating miscarriage in January 2017 and was told she could no longer get pregnant naturally.

Well, the IVF treatments worked and they are now FOUR months into a new pregnancy!

The couple made the announcement at their super gorge outside wedding vow renewal over the weekend. Rem and Pap first got married over the phone in 2008 while Remy was serving time in New York State Prison. Then, after she got out, they had a huge wedding ceremony in 2016 that aired on “Love & Hip Hop.”

