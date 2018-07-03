An Australian woman got her finger bit while attempting to hand-feed a shark. Yes, we asked ourselves the same thing, why??

ABC News labeled the video as shocking however, we weren’t shocked that a shark did what a shark does.

Shocking video shows a shark biting the finger of a woman that attempted to feed it in Western Australia, dragging her into the water. She escaped with a fracture and a torn ligament. https://t.co/EWT1bFltDZ pic.twitter.com/C3cK488F2Q — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2018

She’s lucky all she left with was a fracture and a torn ligament.

Breaking News: Woman Tries To Hand-Feed Shark And Shark Did What Sharks Do was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: