Over the weekend, Remy Ma and Papoose renewed their vows after 10 years as a couple. On this special day, not only did they profess their love to one another in front of all of their family and friends, they also had a special announcement to make.

Remy and Papoose announced that they are expecting and are 4 months along.

This will be the couple’s first child together.

Congrats to Remy and Pap!

Remy Ma And Papoose Are Expecting Their First Child was originally published on globalgrind.com

