Remy Ma And Papoose Are Expecting Their First Child

Over the weekend, Remy Ma and Papoose renewed their vows after 10 years as a couple. On this special day, not only did they profess their love to one another in front of all of their family and friends, they also had a special announcement to make.
Remy and Papoose announced that they are expecting and are 4 months along.
Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia
This will be the couple’s first child together.
Congrats to Remy and Pap!
This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia
