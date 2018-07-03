Apparently, albums aren’t the only things being sprung on us by surprise these days. Celebs can be flexing on IG one day, then have a whole baby bump the next.

Kudos to those stars for protecting their privacy as long as they could and then dropping it on the world the most fire mixtape of all time! Whether it was telling us via social media, or getting exposed in a rap beef *cough, cough*, check out our list of stars’ whose pregnancies and (new born babies) we didn’t see coming!

Pregnant Pause: 10 Celebs We Didn’t Expect To Be Expecting In 2018 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: