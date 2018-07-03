Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin Haney For Months

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Blac Chyna and her new teenage boo, Devin Haney, have been knocking boots for the past few months. A couple days, Chyna tagged the 19-year old boxer in an Instagram pic, captioning it with “Hi Babe,” to which he replied in the comments with a simple heart emoji. This flirtatious back & forth exchange had many people believing that Chyna was simply dating the 19-year old for his clout, but it turns out that’s not necessarily the case.

According to TMZ, Chyna had been seeing Devin on the low for the past 2-3 months.

READ MORE