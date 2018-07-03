0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Blac Chyna’s new boo, Devin Haney, isn’t so new apparently.
It looks like Blac Chyna and her new teenage boo, Devin Haney, have been knocking boots for the past few months. A couple days, Chyna tagged the 19-year old boxer in an Instagram pic, captioning it with “Hi Babe,” to which he replied in the comments with a simple heart emoji. This flirtatious back & forth exchange had many people believing that Chyna was simply dating the 19-year old for his clout, but it turns out that’s not necessarily the case.
According to TMZ, Chyna had been seeing Devin on the low for the past 2-3 months.
Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin Haney For Months was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours