CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of “K.T.S.E.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-VH1-DIVAS-HOLIDAY

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E. album will remain in its current state. After announcing her intentions to release a “completed” version of the project due to its missing content, the G.O.O.D. Music singer has revealed there won’t be an update after all.

“I guess we ain’t getting one,” she wrote with a shrugging emoji, responding to a Twitter user asking why the new version hadn’t dropped as promised.

READ MORE

 

Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of “K.T.S.E.” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of “K.T.S.E.”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maryam Nassir Zadeh - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Solange is Helping Houston Kids Visit the…
 51 mins ago
07.03.18
Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin…
 6 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.02.18
11 items
Prima Donna: 11 Times Vince Staples Face Looked…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
Karlie Redd
#WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to…
 24 hours ago
07.02.18
Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection
#WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
LOL: What In The ‘White Chicks Part 2’…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close