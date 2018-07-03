Via | HipHopDX

SANFORD, FLORIDA – On the DX-perfect EVERYTHING IS LOVE, JAY-Z quipped on the record “Black Effect”: “Since the Kalief doc, they’ve been at my neck / Y’all can tell ’em Trayvon is comin’ next,” making note of political backlash — past and present.

Like a true man of his word, Paramount Network has unveiled the trailer for Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The six-part original documentary series will once again be co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and produced by Hov and The Cinemart, who all had a hand in the aforementioned Peabody Award-winning TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

READ MORE

Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Documentary Trailer was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: