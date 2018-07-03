CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Documentary Trailer

0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Reacts To George Zimmerman Verdict

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

SANFORD, FLORIDA – On the DX-perfect EVERYTHING IS LOVE, JAY-Z quipped on the record “Black Effect”: “Since the Kalief doc, they’ve been at my neck / Y’all can tell ’em Trayvon is comin’ next,” making note of political backlash — past and present.

Like a true man of his word, Paramount Network has unveiled the trailer for Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The six-part original documentary series will once again be co-directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and produced by Hov and The Cinemart, who all had a hand in the aforementioned Peabody Award-winning TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

READ MORE

 

Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Documentary Trailer was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Documentary Trailer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maryam Nassir Zadeh - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Solange is Helping Houston Kids Visit the…
 48 mins ago
07.03.18
Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin…
 6 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.02.18
11 items
Prima Donna: 11 Times Vince Staples Face Looked…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
Karlie Redd
#WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to…
 24 hours ago
07.02.18
Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection
#WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
LOL: What In The ‘White Chicks Part 2’…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close