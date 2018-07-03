WordEyeHeard: Solange is Helping Houston Kids Visit the Smithsonian Museum

Solange is giving back to the youth in her hometown.

The singer is giving 12 Houston high school students the learning experience of a lifetime by helping Project Row Houses (PRH)–a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people and enhancing the community through art and direct action–meet their fundraising goal to sponsor a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Because of Solange’s generous donation, the group of students will be able to take part in a special tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which includes viewing a permanent display on Project Row Houses and work by the organization’s founding artist Floyd Newsum.

Solange grew up performing at the nonprofit’s block parties, so this partnership with PRH is a perfect one.

“We are honored to have our work and the work of Floyd Newsum commemorated at this historic institution and are very grateful to Solange for her generous support of what will be a transformative experience for our Third Ward youth,” Executive Director Eureka Gilkey said about the upcoming trip. “Seeing their community represented at this level will provide the students with a more profound understanding of themselves, their history, and their culture.”

The lucky students attending the trip to D.C. will also get the chance to visit other historical landmarks, including the 11th Street Bridge Project and the National Portrait Gallery.

