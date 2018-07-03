Baton Rouge Rapper Mista Cain In The DFW, Freestyles Over Luniz ‘I Got 5 On It’ Beat [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Baton Rouge Rapper Mista Cain stops by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with P. Skillz and ends up freestyling over the Luniz ‘I Got 5 On It’ Beat.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
