Baton Rouge Rapper Mista Cain In The DFW, Freestyles Over Luniz ‘I Got 5 On It’ Beat [VIDEO]

Continue reading 10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

10 Rappers Who Lost Their Lives To Gun Violence

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested. Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large. In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.