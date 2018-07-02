CLOSE
Lance Stephenson Joins LA Lakers, Says Goodbye To The Pacers On Instagram

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

After acquiring LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers have also added Lance Stephenson.

RELATED: Pacers Decline Lance Stephenson’s Team Option, Making Him A Free Agent

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported on Sunday the eight-year veteran has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This decision came after the Indiana Pacers declined his $4.4 million team option at the end of June.

Stephenson made a name for himself in his four seasons in Indiana after being drafted by them in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He rejoined the Pacers in 2016, after playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, despite his impact the Pacers declined his option for the 2018-19 season reportedly because they wanted to go after bigger names in free agency.

Stephenson shared a farewell message to his Pacers family on Instagram. See his post below:

