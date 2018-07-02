Are You Feeling Zayn Malik’s Cover Of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I”?

Zayn Malik boldly went where every artist is told not to go — for Beyonce’s catalog. The British singer tried his hand at Queen Bey’s classic “Me, Myself & I” off her debut Dangerously In Love album. While announcing that his new album was on the way, he dropped the cover song on Twitter for fans to check out.

Album is on the way,

Got a few surprises for you too .. here’s a taster 😎✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/jjNQY5PvRa — zayn (@zaynmalik) June 29, 2018

The cover got mixed reactions, to say the least.

Hit the flip to see how the internet is really feeling about Zayn’s track.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

