CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Are You Feeling Zayn Malik’s Cover Of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I”?

3 reads
Leave a comment
ZAYN

Source: RCA Records

Zayn Malik boldly went where every artist is told not to go — for Beyonce’s catalog. The British singer tried his hand at Queen Bey’s classic “Me, Myself & I” off her debut Dangerously In Love album. While announcing that his new album was on the way, he dropped the cover song on Twitter for fans to check out.

 

The cover got mixed reactions, to say the least.

Hit the flip to see how the internet is really feeling about Zayn’s track.

Are You Feeling Zayn Malik’s Cover Of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I”? was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Are You Feeling Zayn Malik’s Cover Of Beyonce’s “Me, Myself & I”?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Prima Donna: 11 Times Vince Staples Face Looked…
 2 hours ago
07.02.18
Karlie Redd
#WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to…
 2 hours ago
07.02.18
Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now…
 3 hours ago
07.02.18
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection
#WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for…
 3 hours ago
07.02.18
These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are…
 4 hours ago
07.02.18
That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia…
 4 hours ago
07.02.18
LOL: What In The ‘White Chicks Part 2’…
 4 hours ago
07.02.18
Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining…
 5 hours ago
07.02.18
9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be…
 6 hours ago
07.02.18
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter…
 9 hours ago
07.02.18
Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen…
 21 hours ago
07.01.18
OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like…
 22 hours ago
07.01.18
WOW: This Guy Really Knows How To Work…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
7 Years Ago Today, Locked Out NBA Stars…
 23 hours ago
07.01.18
Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As…
 1 day ago
07.01.18
Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s…
 1 day ago
07.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close