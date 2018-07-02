Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining Sorry To Bother You | Extra Butter

| 07.02.18
Sorry To Bother You is the most original movie you’ll ever see. This entertaining flick is hard to describe without giving away the entire story.

On this week’s Extra Butter Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Boots Riley sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss this far our film, how they describe the film to people without spoiling the ending and how Make America Great Again is more than a slogan.

Sorry To Bother You hits select theaters on July 6th

