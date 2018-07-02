LOL: What In The ‘White Chicks Part 2’ Is This?

Seriously, when White people dance, do they dance to the beat of the song or the lyrics?

There’s probably literally 10 non-pigmented folks on the planet that can actually dance on beat and have a little bit a rhythm. And half of them were members of N’SYNC.

Unfortunately, these ladies didn’t get the gene that enables Caucasian people to dance to the sound of the music versus the words. They thought they killed it though:

Did they snap, or nah?

What in the Toyota Corolla driving, missionary position, hot dog water smelling shit is this? — Bawbby. (@50sequels) June 30, 2018

I wonder how long they rehearsed this. pic.twitter.com/7g7xdT3JmY — Amy Green (@amy_green) July 1, 2018

Sorry we made you watch that — but it’ll either make you grateful that you have rhythm, or force you to figure out how to get some.

