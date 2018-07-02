CLOSE
These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are Way Too Funny

Laughing my ass off.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Over the weekend, it was announced that LeBron James is officially heading over to the L.A. Lakers and the news spread like wildfire.

Of course, after hearing the King decided to take his talents to the west coast, fans and critics had to throw their lil two cents in to stir the pot. From Black Panther quotes to bringing up JR Smith‘s most recent f*ck ups, people did not hold back. Check out more of the funniest memes to come out of LeBron’s move on the flip.

These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are Way Too Funny was originally published on globalgrind.com

