Over the weekend, it was announced that LeBron James is officially heading over to the L.A. Lakers and the news spread like wildfire.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Of course, after hearing the King decided to take his talents to the west coast, fans and critics had to throw their lil two cents in to stir the pot. From Black Panther quotes to bringing up JR Smith‘s most recent f*ck ups, people did not hold back. Check out more of the funniest memes to come out of LeBron’s move on the flip.

LeBron fans leaving the Cavaliers fan base: pic.twitter.com/POl0JNNaQ8 — LABronBetter™ (@LBJ23_Fan) July 2, 2018

These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are Way Too Funny was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: