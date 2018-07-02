WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for Sale

Rihanna is collecting sizeable bags due to the popularity of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. Part of the collection includes sex handcuffs and whips for you freaks out there, and they’re for sale.

Reports Page Six:

The Barbadian singer and style icon has added to her Savage x Fenty lingerie line with a capsule of “Xcessories” that are, indeed, X-rated.

Highlights from Rihanna’s fetish-friendly range include fuzzy handcuffs, satin wrist restraints and a whip “small enough to fit in your handbag,” according to the product description. Several products, including leather nipple pasties and a riding crop, sold out almost immediately — but will be restocked.

The sexy extras, intended to help shoppers “kink it up a notch,” cost between $18 and $24 each, in keeping with Savage x Fenty’s accessible price point.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So maybe this is why Chris Brown and Drake were fighting over her; she nasty…

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: