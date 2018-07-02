CLOSE
Entertainment News
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me”

Michael Jackson

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

At least one member of Michael Jackson’s family isn’t happy about the late singer’s surprising appearance on Drake’s Scorpion album.

Austin Brown, the nephew of Jackson, voiced his disapproval when asked about Drizzy’s song “Don’t Matter To Me.”

“I mean, I’m not OK with it,” Brown told a paparazzo. “I mean, but Drake’s talented.”

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

photos
