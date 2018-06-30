New artists like Gunna, Lil Baby and City Girls were inspirations for Drake’s fifth album, Scorpion, just as well as O.G.G.’z like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G..

Drizzy showed love to his muses via his Instagram story just as the double album hit.

Clickthrough while you listen to line up the influences.

Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: