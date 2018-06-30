CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale

Cardi and Offset are having trouble finding toys for their baby now that Toys’R’Us is closed.

11 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B and Offset need help finding a place to shop for toys. Cardi tweeted, “Soo where the fuck am I supposed to shop for toys now? Target don’t have everything. I’m really sad Toys’R’Us is closed.”

The dilemma didn’t stop them from turning up for Cardi’s “Bardi Shower,” a Bronx Fairytale.

Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney…
 7 hours ago
06.30.18
Watch Cardi B’s Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale
 9 hours ago
06.30.18
Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of…
 9 hours ago
06.30.18
Drake Shares ‘Scorpion’ Influences On Instagram Story
 9 hours ago
06.30.18
Young microbiologist at work
At The Tender Age Of 65… Floyd Mayweather…
 11 hours ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Theories: What We Might Get From A Chance…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Casanova Breaks Down What Went Down In D.C.…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Tessa Thompson Proclaimed She Got That “Deep” Love…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Watch: Y’lan Noel Tells Us Who He’d Put…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Watch The ‘Biggest Beyoncé Fan Ever’ Get His…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close