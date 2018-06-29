CLOSE
Flashback To The Time Kanye West Was Ready To Risk It All For Rihanna

Bad gyal has that effect on people.

Rihanna has always had a way of hypnotizing the men around her, even before she got thicky thick thick. Back at the 2016 VMAs, it was Kanye West who fell victim to her bad gyal charm—and Kim was there to witness him ready to risk it all. ‘Ye even cocked his head to the side when she got in his way.

Watch that moment up top, plus her full performance below, and all the best reactions to Yeezy on the flip.

 

