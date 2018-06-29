Watch: Y’lan Noel Tells Us Who He’d Put On His Squad To Survive The Purge & What Crime He’d Commit If He Could Get Away With It

Entertainment News
| 06.29.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 28, 2018

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

We asked The First Purge star, Y’lan Noel to give us a list of people he’d like to have on his squad in the event that an actual purge took place. He also reveals what heinous crime he’d commit if he knew he could get away with it.

Check out the video above!

Watch: Y'lan Noel Tells Us Who He'd Put On His Squad To Survive The Purge & What Crime He'd Commit If He Could Get Away With It was originally published on globalgrind.com

