Just in case you need some more Black queer joy before Pride Month is over, Tessa Thompson is here to provide the love.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress publicly came out as liking men and woman, and she revealed she has a serious relationship with Janelle Monáe.

“We love each other deeply, we’re so close. We vibrate on the same frequency,” Thompson said.

She went on to say it’s been challenging balancing their relationship in the public spotlight. “It’s tricky because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” Thompson said. “I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

She continued, “I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

Regardless of what Tessa says or doesn’t say in the future, the Internet will definitely keep talking and it’s nothing but love. Swipe through for some of the most heart-warming and hilarious reactions to her big announcements!

Tessa Thompson Proclaimed She Got That “Deep” Love For Janelle Monáe & Twitter Is Shook was originally published on globalgrind.com

