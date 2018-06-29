Theories: What We Might Get From A Chance The Rapper Album With Kanye Vs. Childish Gambino

It’s official.

Chance the Rapper is working on projects with both Kanye West and Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover).

After many rumors, Chance made the announcement on Complex’s “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.”

“I’m gonna do a seven track with Ye,” he said. “I’m supposed to be working on it in July.”

Then he went on to say him and Childish also have some tracks recorded together. “We got six songs, that’re all fire. But I think the album’s gonna be more than, like, more than 14 songs. I think it’s gonna be, like, a full thing.”

Chance says both projects are “at least 30% done,” but there’s no release dates yet.

While we wait though, I’m sure people are already debating which one they’re most excited for.

With Kanye, we can already guess what we’ll get thanks to his recent seven track releases.

First off, don’t expect the album to drop at midnight on a Friday, even if Friday is the release date.

You’ll be waiting on that thang like the second coming of Christ.

Second of all, Kanye will probably have more than music production on the album. Despite some great work from folks like Pusha T and Teyana Taylor this past season, Kanye’s presence was felt in and outside their music — some of it good and some of it bad.

Expect either a verse, a controversial album cover or an exhausting Twitter rant from Ye before Chance’s album drops.

But on the plus side, it would be great to have two Chi-Town icons on a project together. It’s possible we can get another classic reminiscent of Common and Ye back in the Be days.

As for Chance and Childish Gambino, we can probably expect a return to rap form from Childish, much different from his Awaken, My Love! era.

And while I’m sure some of us are still swerving and dancing shirtless to “This Is America,” it was only a taste of what Childish can do lyrically in his rhymes.

Let’s not forget his great feature on Chance’s “Favorite Song” or their great chemistry together on tracks like “Worst Guys.” The two spitters can definitely carry a full album together.

So what do you think?

Kanye and Chance, or Chance and Childish Gambino? Which duo has your coins?

