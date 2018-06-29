DJing is one of the pillars of hip hop, yet it rarely gets the respect it deserves in comparison to rapping and other aspects of the culture.

Well one group of DJs were keeping the tradition alive with some great scratching and mixing in a video that’s hit Instagram.

Check out DJ Prestoone, The Prodigy, DJ Lalas, DJ Losso and J Krazy in the clip below then swipe through for some more turntable heat.

(Also watch out for a special cameo from Flavor Flav himself!)

1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A DJ Cypher, This One Will Get You Hype was originally published on globalgrind.com

