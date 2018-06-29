CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music Video But The Show Must Go On

At least the jail scene in the video will look very realistic.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed man

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty

An aspiring rapper was in the middle of shooting his music video when police were called. He was apprehended and handcuffed but that didn’t stop him from continuing to keep the cameras rolling. Instead of chronicling his arrest for legal purposes, he decided to continue shooting his music video while in cuffs.

 

The cop didn’t seem to mind.

When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music Video But The Show Must Go On was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music Video But The Show Must Go On

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 2 hours ago
06.29.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 4 hours ago
06.29.18
1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A…
 5 hours ago
06.29.18
Theories: What We Might Get From A Chance…
 6 hours ago
06.29.18
Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone…
 6 hours ago
06.29.18
Tessa Thompson Proclaimed She Got That “Deep” Love…
 7 hours ago
06.29.18
Watch: Y’lan Noel Tells Us Who He’d Put…
 8 hours ago
06.29.18
You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron…
 9 hours ago
06.29.18
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
Watch The ‘Biggest Beyoncé Fan Ever’ Get His…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
BREAKING: Lebron James Is Officially A Free Agent,…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake CONFESSES To Being The Father Of…
 10 hours ago
06.29.18
Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit…
 11 hours ago
06.29.18
Tweets Is Talking: Drake Acknowledged Son & Baby’s…
 14 hours ago
06.29.18
Chance The Rapper Announces 7-Track Project With Kanye…
 15 hours ago
06.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close