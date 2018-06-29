CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Drake CONFESSES To Being The Father Of Ex-Porn Star’s Son

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty

Welp Pusha T was right.  Drake YOU ARE THE FATHER!

via TheSun:

The 31-year-old confessed in his new track Emotionless, featuring Mariah Carey: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”

He also reveals more about the boy who was born on October 11, saying he celebrated in Miami, Florida, when a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

But Drake says he has only met his son once at Christmas time.

Describing his relationship with his son’s mum Sophie in his song March 14, Drake pays homage to Michael Jackson’s track Billie Jean while talking about his mother, Sandi Graham.

He sings: “She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S***, we only met two times, two times.

“I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

Sophie is a 28-year-old retired porn star who used to go by the name of Rosee Divine, during her time in adult films.

She was was born and raised in France and after ditching porn has turned to art.

 

#BijouStarFiles: Drake CONFESSES To Being The Father Of Ex-Porn Star’s Son was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

