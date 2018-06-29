CLOSE
DFW Local Music: Big Mo Drops “Moah’s Ark”

Dallas rapper Big Mo recently dropped his new single “Moah’s Ark.” Check it out on all streaming platforms.

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

 

big mo , moah's ark

