LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Seeing that King James has opted out of his contract with Cleveland may excite some 76ers fans, but we also need to realize that this was going to happen either way.

Reports have surfaced that LeBron is interested in L.A., and may have even texted with Kevin Durant to see about the possibilities of getting him to jump ship, again, to come to the Lakers with him.

The good news is now the 76ers can try and convince him once the free agency period opens to come to the Sixers, but, it’s still a long shot.

Sixers fans, do you want LeBron James to come to the city?

James is widely expected to choose between the Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Sources suggest that James’ interest in joining the Lakers is strong.

The Houston Rockets almost certainly would have needed to acquire James in an opt-in-and-trade scenario.

James can sign a five-year, $207.4 million deal with the Cavaliers, or as much as a four-year, $152.3 million deal with a rival team. James can also sign a shorter deal with the same starting salary.

 

Continue reading LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free Agent

