Over 1.5 million tweets are talking about Drake’s new Scorpion double album, mainly the bars that address his son and baby’s mother Sophie Brussaux.

On “Emotionless,” Drizzy spits “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” after waxing poetic about the state of the millennial generation. The admission was forced by Pusha T’s “Story Of Adidon,” but Drake went further than addressing the rumors that he was “hiding a child:”

“I’m out here on frontlines just trying to make sure I see him sometimes / It’s breaking my spirit / ‘Single father’ I hate when I hear it / I challenged my parents on every album, now I’m embarrassed to tell them I’m a co-parent / Always promised a family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it… Don’t want you to worry about whose house you live at / Or who loves you more, or who’s not there.”

Hit the jump for Twitter’s first responses to Drizzy’s revelation, plus reactions to Michael Jackson, JAY-Z and every IG-caption-worthy bar.

Tweets Is Talking: Drake Acknowledged Son & Baby’s Mom On ‘Scorpion’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: